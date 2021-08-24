Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,898 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

