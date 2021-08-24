Equitable Trust Co. Trims Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.22. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

