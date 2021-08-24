Etherparty Market Cap Hits $812,967.29 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $812,967.29 and approximately $59,042.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.97 or 0.00793462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00098294 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

