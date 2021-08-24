ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Announces Dividend of $0.20

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

AMUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 10,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,832. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

