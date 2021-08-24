ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 10,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,832. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $13.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

