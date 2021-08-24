Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Head-To-Head Survey

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$15.02 million ($0.97) -6.03 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.36 $407.30 million $4.16 22.23

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 9 0 2.60

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 253.28%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $119.31, indicating a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 35.34% 33.04% 20.72%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

