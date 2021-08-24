EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Cap Tops $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00792449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00048690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00098333 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

