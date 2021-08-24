Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 11,168 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13,787.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

