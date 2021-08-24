Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

GDOT stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

