Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ICU Medical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.59.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

