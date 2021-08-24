Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 0.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $508.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

