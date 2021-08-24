Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

