Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

