Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CNB Financial worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

