Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.64. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 905.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 33,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.