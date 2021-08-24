Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.64. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 905.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 33,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

