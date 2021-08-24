Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 9.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.51. 9,076,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,866,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

