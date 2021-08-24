Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 117.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Fair Isaac by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

FICO traded up $6.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.03. 3,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,440. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

