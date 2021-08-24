FairCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $367.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001953 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006551 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00062580 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

