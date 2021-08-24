FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00126521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00156485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,070.17 or 0.99984842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.23 or 0.00994705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.07 or 0.06681031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

