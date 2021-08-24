Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Farmland Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 103,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,232. The stock has a market cap of $390.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

