Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,017 shares of company stock worth $2,779,522. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

