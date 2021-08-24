Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.23. Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 5,769 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

