Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $67.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

