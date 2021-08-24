Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 684.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.