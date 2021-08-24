Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

