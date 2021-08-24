Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 21,508 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DHT by 551.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 230.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

