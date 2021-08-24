Financial Analysis: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) vs. Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Manning & Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Manning & Napier 13.82% 30.23% 15.30%

44.6% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Manning & Napier shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Manning & Napier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and Manning & Napier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial currently has a consensus price target of $27.44, suggesting a potential upside of 43.05%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Manning & Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CI Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manning & Napier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Manning & Napier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.18 $355.32 million $1.83 10.48 Manning & Napier $127.03 million 1.42 $10.00 million N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

