Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 11,801 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

