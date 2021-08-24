Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

