Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.