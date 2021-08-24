Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.