Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE APD opened at $270.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

