FIO Protocol Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.37 million and $5.97 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001558 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 776,812,721 coins and its circulating supply is 349,843,348 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

