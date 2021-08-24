First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.55

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

