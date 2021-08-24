FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGROY. Peel Hunt upgraded FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FGROY stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

