Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE FSR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,377,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554,724. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

