FLETA Price Down 1.7% This Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and $719,477.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00815822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00100998 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars.

