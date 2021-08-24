Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Shares of FL stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

