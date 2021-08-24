Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. 2,177,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

