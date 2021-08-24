Frax Share (FXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.71 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $6.46 or 0.00013382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $104.71 million and $37.36 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00125276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00156628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,198.53 or 0.99849124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.01003347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.78 or 0.06804829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.