Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.19.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

