Frontline (FRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRO opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Frontline worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FRO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

