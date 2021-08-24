FTX Token Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $50.76 or 0.00102657 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and approximately $242.84 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

