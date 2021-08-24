FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Raised by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

