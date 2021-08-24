FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By KeyCorp

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $12.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

NYSE LOW opened at $206.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.56. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

