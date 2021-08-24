Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.81 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

