Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 8.1% Higher

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 70,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,817,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gaotu Techedu currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $708.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

