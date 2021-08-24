Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,509,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,471.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

