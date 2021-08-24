Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $408,955.50 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,350 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $408,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gartner stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

