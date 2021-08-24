GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Critical Analysis

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Noah has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Noah and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 5 0 3.00 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Noah presently has a consensus price target of $55.30, indicating a potential upside of 53.77%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Noah’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah -15.45% 17.74% 14.22% GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noah and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $506.64 million 4.43 -$114.21 million $2.78 12.99 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.01 $4.05 million $0.49 23.53

GCM Grosvenor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noah. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Noah beats GCM Grosvenor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China. The Asset Management segment manages and develops financial products denominated in both RMB and U.S. dollars, covering real estate funds and funds of funds, including private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, and fixed income funds of funds. The Lending & Other servicers segment operates metrics which include the loan volume and the number of borrowers for lending services business. Noah Holdings was founded by Jingbo Wang, Zhe Yin & Boquan He in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

